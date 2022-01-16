Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s warm interaction wins over internet (VIDEO)
The 14th edition of Coke Studio has already taken the internet by storm as its first episode featuring Sufi singer Abida Parveen and Punjabi artist Naseebo Lal is making rounds on the internet platforms. The latest track has left fans spellbound with amazing music production by Xulfi.
While the track is breaking the internet with increasing number of views, a behind-the-scenes video clip, in which Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal could be seen warmly greeting each other before their performance, went viral on social media.
The moment was captured when Abida Parveen entered the studio and met Naseebo Lal with kind gesture. The short clip won hearts of the iconic singers’ millions of fans.
