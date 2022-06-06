After Neha Kakar, Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty send love to Pakistani fans
This year's International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards saw the sweetest cross-border interactions where Indian celebrities acknowledged their Pakistani fans and thanked them for their love and support.
Initially, Indian singer Neha Kakkar was spotted singing praises of Pakistani fans and music whilst thanking fans for their unconditional love.
Now, Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi have expressed gratitude to their fandom in Pakistan and sent lovely wishes and messages to them.
Shetty kept his message short and sweet and in the shoutout video he said, "For Pakistani brothers and sisters, a lot of love, for all of you people."
The Mirzapur actor also has lovely things to say about his Pakistani fans."To all Pakistanis fans who are listening, lots of thanks and well wishes. I know from Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, from everywhere people message me."
Neha Kakkar showers praise on Pakistani singers ... 08:28 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
India singer Neha Kakkar opened up about her love for popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and Pakistani music in ...
