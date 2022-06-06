'I will never forgive Aamir Liaquat and Reham Khan,' says Mishi Khan

Pakistani actress and television host Mishi Khan is among the celebrities who have expressed their unconditional support for former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Janaan actor has been quite outspoken on the internet about her political affiliation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and has often been seen sharing her strong opinion publicly.

In her recent interview with Daily Pakistan, the 50-year-old made explosive remarks about Reham Khan, Iffat Omar, Shama Junaid, the ouster of Imran Khan and much more.

Kickstarting the interview, Mishi Khan expressed her views on the controversial host and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat. She said she called him bipolar just because of his extreme reactions. She also noted that if he wishes to leave the country, what is stopping him?

Answering a question about fellow actress Iffat Omar, Mishi said she does not have any personal issues with her. In fact they were once great friends and watched the film 'Titanic' together, she said. However, Mishi said she is not comfortable with the foul language Iffat uses for Imran Khan.

Moreover, Mishi discussed the fiasco where her dance video went viral and she faced a severe backlash. Talking about Imran Khan, she said the former premier has given political awareness to the layman.

Responding to a question, Mishi said she never dreamt of marrying Imran Khan, but she would definitely have given it a thought if she had received a proposal.