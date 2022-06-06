'I will never forgive Aamir Liaquat and Reham Khan,' says Mishi Khan
Share
Pakistani actress and television host Mishi Khan is among the celebrities who have expressed their unconditional support for former prime minister Imran Khan.
The Janaan actor has been quite outspoken on the internet about her political affiliation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and has often been seen sharing her strong opinion publicly.
In her recent interview with Daily Pakistan, the 50-year-old made explosive remarks about Reham Khan, Iffat Omar, Shama Junaid, the ouster of Imran Khan and much more.
View this post on Instagram
Kickstarting the interview, Mishi Khan expressed her views on the controversial host and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat. She said she called him bipolar just because of his extreme reactions. She also noted that if he wishes to leave the country, what is stopping him?
Answering a question about fellow actress Iffat Omar, Mishi said she does not have any personal issues with her. In fact they were once great friends and watched the film 'Titanic' together, she said. However, Mishi said she is not comfortable with the foul language Iffat uses for Imran Khan.
Moreover, Mishi discussed the fiasco where her dance video went viral and she faced a severe backlash. Talking about Imran Khan, she said the former premier has given political awareness to the layman.
Responding to a question, Mishi said she never dreamt of marrying Imran Khan, but she would definitely have given it a thought if she had received a proposal.
Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran ... 09:37 AM | 26 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Celebrities also joined thousands of people on Wednesday in the federal capital in support of Azadi ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
-
- German Foreign Minister due in Pakistan tomorrow08:51 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
-
- Election Commission says ready to hold general polls by end of October07:51 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
- 'I will never forgive Aamir Liaquat and Reham Khan,' says Mishi Khan07:29 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
-
- After Neha Kakar, Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty send love to ...06:59 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022