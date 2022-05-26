Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran Khan’s Azadi March (See Photos)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Celebrities also joined thousands of people on Wednesday in the federal capital in support of Azadi March being led by PTI chairman Imran Khan.
Mishi Khan and Mariyam Nafees are among the celebrities who participated in the long march against the “imported government” amid heavy shelling on marchers.
Mishi Khan shared her video from D-Chowk where Imran Khan was scheduled to address the participants but he had to deliver his final speech at the Jinnah Avenue due to massive restrictions.
“D-Chowk right now is being shelled heavily with tear gas but Alhumdullilah people are there without any fear. Jazba is commendable Mashallah . Reham khan are you listening,” Mishi wrote on Twitter.
D-Chowk right now is being shelled heavily with tear gas but Alhumdullilah people are there without any fear. Jazba is commendable Mashallah . Reham khan are you listening.👍😂 pic.twitter.com/tvhM3msFkm— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) May 25, 2022
Mariyam Nafeed also shared pictures on the microblogging website. “We here! Air full of tear gas but spirits high as ever,” she captioned the photos.
• We here!— Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@MariyamNafeees) May 25, 2022
Air full of tear gas but spirits high as ever 🇵🇰
#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ@PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/VvIgrvWnZt
In his final address at the Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan has given the government six-day deadline to call new elections and dissolve the assemblies.
He warned of returning to the capital city with “sea of people” if demands are not met within the given deadline.
Azadi March concludes as Imran Khan gives six-day ... 08:15 AM | 26 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday gave an ultimatum to the government - ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Five ‘PTI workers’ dead, 18 security officials injured in Azadi ...10:30 AM | 26 May, 2022
- Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran Khan’s Azadi March ...09:37 AM | 26 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:53 AM | 26 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 May 202208:30 AM | 26 May, 2022
- Azadi March concludes as Imran Khan gives six-day deadline to govt ...08:15 AM | 26 May, 2022
-
- Amar Khan and Momal Sheikh's hilarious BTS video goes viral06:45 PM | 25 May, 2022
- ‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes viral02:07 PM | 25 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022