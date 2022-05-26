Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran Khan’s Azadi March (See Photos)

09:37 AM | 26 May, 2022
Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran Khan's Azadi March (See Photos)
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Celebrities also joined thousands of people on Wednesday in the federal capital in support of Azadi March being led by PTI chairman Imran Khan. 

Mishi Khan and Mariyam Nafees are among the celebrities who participated in the long march against the “imported government” amid heavy shelling on marchers. 

Mishi Khan shared her video from D-Chowk where Imran Khan was scheduled to address the participants but he had to deliver his final speech at the Jinnah Avenue due to massive restrictions. 

“D-Chowk right now is being shelled heavily with tear gas but Alhumdullilah people are there without any fear. Jazba is commendable Mashallah . Reham khan are you listening,” Mishi wrote on Twitter. 

Mariyam Nafeed also shared pictures on the microblogging website. “We here! Air full of tear gas but spirits high as ever,” she captioned the photos. 

In his final address at the Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan has given the government six-day deadline to call new elections and dissolve the assemblies. 

He warned of returning to the capital city with “sea of people” if demands are not met within the given deadline. 

Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran Khan’s Azadi March (See Photos)
09:37 AM | 26 May, 2022

