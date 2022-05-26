Five ‘PTI workers’ dead, 18 security officials injured in Azadi March clashes  

ISLAMABAD – Clashes erupted in multiple cities after PTI chairman Imran Khan launched his long march reportedly claimed five lives and injured nearly two dozen people, including security officials.

The former prime minister while addressing the participants of Azadi March at the Ninth Avenue in the capital city claimed that five PTI workers were killed in the clashes.

He said that one lost his life after he fell off the Attock bridge amid tear-gas shelling and the other was thrown into Ravi river. Khan said he had also received information that three people were killed in Karachi clashes.

Urging the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the government’s action against protesters, he said that peaceful protest is right of every citizen.

Khan said that he sought justice for the people of Pakistan from the top court.

PTI in a twitter post said that it was working on establishing a fund for the families of those who lost their lives during the Azadi March.

“A lot of people are asking to establish a fund for the families of the Martyrs of Haqeeqi Azadi March. We are on it & will share details soon. In the meantime, please pray a lot for the departed souls and their families. They will remain our heroes forever!” it wrote.

As the Khan led his caravan to Islamabad, the federal government deployed Pakistan Army in the federal capital for the protection of government buildings.

The causalities were not confirmed by the government.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement said that 18 security officials, including Rangers troops, sustained injuries in clashes with the PTI workers.

She said that such violent protests could not be allowed in the country. She also praised the security officials for performing their duties diligently.