Saudi Arabia to appoint labor attaché to Pakistan this year

12:18 PM | 26 May, 2022
Saudi Arabia to appoint labor attaché to Pakistan this year
Source: Sattam Alharbi (LinkdIn)
Share

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has decided to appoint labor attaché to Pakistan for improving employment services and building active relationship between the two countries. 

The announcement was made by Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Sattam Alharbi, stating that an attaché will also be appointed in India. He said that the appointments would be made by the end of 2022. 

The kingdom has appointed same diplomats in the Philippines and Egypt as both countries are also source of migrant workers. 

Under the programme, the attaches will facilitate the recruitment procedures between the two countries; screening workers going to the kingdom and run awareness campaigns to educate people about Saudi Arabia’s labour and residency laws.

It will also be responsible to examine the difficulties being faced by expatriate employees in the Kingdom and address their issues. 

Saudi Arabia finalising extension of $3 billion ... 01:37 PM | 25 May, 2022

DAVOS – Saudi Arabia said that it is finalizing the extension of $3 billion deposits to Pakistan, which is in ...

More From This Category
Five ‘PTI workers’ dead, 18 security ...
10:30 AM | 26 May, 2022
IMF tells Pakistan to remove petroleum subsidies ...
11:35 PM | 25 May, 2022
Azadi March concludes as Imran Khan gives six-day ...
08:15 AM | 26 May, 2022
All educational institutions to remain closed in ...
09:28 PM | 25 May, 2022
Another child paralyzed as Pakistan reports ...
08:44 PM | 25 May, 2022
HSA, UNFPA mark Int'l day of Midwife 2022 and day ...
08:14 PM | 25 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran Khan’s Azadi March (See Photos)
09:37 AM | 26 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr