Watch: Mahira Khan shows off her dance moves on 'Loota Re'
ISLAMABAD – Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.

Nowadays, the Humsafar actor is ruling hearts as she gears for her comeback on the big screen with her new move Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which will be released on Eid-ul-Azha. 

In a new video, she danced her heart out on the peppy romance song, Loota Re, from her upcoming movie.

Wearing black dress and bold red lipstick, the 37-year-old looks stunning as she beams while showing off the killer dance moves. 

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa.

