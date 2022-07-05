Watch: Mahira Khan shows off her dance moves on 'Loota Re'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.
Nowadays, the Humsafar actor is ruling hearts as she gears for her comeback on the big screen with her new move Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which will be released on Eid-ul-Azha.
In a new video, she danced her heart out on the peppy romance song, Loota Re, from her upcoming movie.
Wearing black dress and bold red lipstick, the 37-year-old looks stunning as she beams while showing off the killer dance moves.
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa.
Mahira Khan’s new bold photos in saree set ... 10:18 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has left her fans stunned with her new look in saree. Taking to Instagram, the Quaid-e-Azam ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets another record01:37 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- TikTok stars Kanwal, Zulqarnain ooze couple goals on dreamy Europe ...01:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport01:14 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Watch: Mahira Khan shows off her dance moves on 'Loota Re'12:06 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Marwa Hocane sends sweetest birthday wishes to Ameer Gilani11:47 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022