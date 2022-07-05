Saima Noor steps into the world of social media by joining Instagram

KARACHI – Queen of Lollywood Saima Noor has finally joined Instagram – one of the celebrities' favourite social media platforms – to keep her fans updated about her activities.

Rising to the pinnacle of fame, Saima has now reached a point in her career where she is respected for her contribution to Pakistani cinema. But apart from her professional endeavours, she is adored for effortlessly juggling her personal life with grace.

In her first video on Instagram, Saima revealed that she had joined the platform as fans have been asking her since long.

“I have officially taken my first step in the social media world,” she captioned the post.

She also shared some photos of her visit to Bangkok last winter. She wrote: “Slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures of life”.

The beautiful actress has appeared as the leading lady in many films, including Choorian, and has starred opposite Sultan Rahi, Moammar Rana, Shaan Shahid and many more.

Saima Noor and Syed Noor married in 2005 and in a 2007 press conference they publicly announced their marriage.

She has worked in popular drama serials like Kaneez and Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai.