Rubina Ashraf returns home after defeating coronavirus
Veteran TV actor Rubina Ashraf is finally back home after her battle with coronavirus.
The news of her return was confirmed by her daughter, Minna Tariq as she took to Instagram to share some adorable photos with mother and wrote, “To the smile i thought ill never be able to see again, the hands I thought ill never get to kiss again. My beloved amma fought for a month and came back to us, each day I prayed to Allah to give me the most precious thing back, looking at how each day she would fight back to come to us was the most beautiful feeling.”
She further added, “This time not only taught me to care for her more, but to know i am nothing without her.”
Thanking her fans for all the love and prayers, the Ruswai actor said,“This picture and post is mostly to thank all the people who prayed for her, her fans who always messaged and asked about her and wished her well. Please keep her in your prayers. We love you too bits.”
Last month, Rubina Ashraf tested positive for Covid-19 and had quarantined herself at home. Reports of the actor being in a critical condition circulated on social media, as she battled the illness.
