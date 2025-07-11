Shibli Faraz may undergo Heart Bypass Surgery amid cardiac complications

PESHAWAR – Senior PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz admitted to Peshawar hospital amid heart issues that could pose a serious risk to his health.

Reports in international media said Leader of Opposition in Senate Faraz has been admitted to Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after doctors found artery blockages and are considering open-heart surgery.

Sources familiar with development said his condition is stable, and further tests are underway.

Medical staff confirmed that blockages in his arteries raised threat of potential heart attack. One of the arteries, affected by a condition known as a muscle bridge is interfering with blood flow. The seasoned politician is also been dealing with persistent high BP and angina in recent weeks.

A team of cardiologists is closely monitoring his condition and has ordered additional diagnostic tests. Depending on the results, doctors may recommend open-heart surgery as a treatment option.

Amid testing times, PTI leader acknowledged he had been living with heart disease for some time but admitted to neglecting medical advice and not maintaining a regular treatment routine. Shbili urged masses to keep him in prayers, adding that he now plans to prioritize his health and follow a more disciplined approach moving forward.