Tiktoker Ali Butt Surprises Fans With Private Nikah Ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Famous Pakistani TikToker Ali Butt confirmed his marriage, as he opted for private Nikah ceremony in stark contrast to lavish celebrations often associated with social media stars.

In contrast to other TikToke stars, who used to arrange extravagant and highly publicized wedding events, Ali Butt chose to keep his big day low-key. Social media personalities Rebecca Khan, Rajab Butt, Jannat Mirza, and Sehar Hayat have frequently been in the spotlight for turning even small moments into grand affairs for content purposes.

Ali Butt however took different path, quietly tying the knot away from the public eye. It all started when a video surfaced featuring US based hijab-clad girl, while Ali himself was shown in Pakistan.

This fueled curiosity among fans, and buzz intensified when a wedding picture of Ali Butt in traditional white attire alongside a bride dressed in a matching white bridal outfit went viral online. Many questioned whether the image was real or just part of a content shoot.

Putting all rumors to rest, Ali Butt personally responded to a fan’s query on Instagram, confirming: “Yes, Alhamdulillah, I am married.”

Ali Butt, who is also the younger brother of famous TikToker Umar Butt, had previously been in a relationship with Sehar Hayat.

Sehar married singer Sami Rasheed in July 2023 and gave birth to a daughter. However, recent developments indicate that she has returned to her mother’s house with the child, though no official statement about a divorce has been made.