Search

ad
Lifestyle

Saba Qamar gives sneak peek into "Day after Valentine's"

Noor Fatima
08:51 PM | 17 Feb, 2024
Saba Qamar
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, have proven once again why she is one of the hottest stars in the constellation of Pakistani entertainment fraternity. 

With her impeccable acting skills in a number of commercially and critically successful drama serials and films, and multiple accolades in the bank, the Hindi Medium star enjoys unprecedented stardom and grandeur but despite her life being public, the Aina star has kept her personal life away from the limelight. 

Often piquing curiosity when it comes to her love life with her cryptic yet wholesome posts, the Dhoop Mein Andhera Hai actress remains in the spotlight. With Valentine's Day recently celebrated by lovers all over the world, Qamar looked like she was spoiled with flowers too. 

In a recent set of scintillating pictures, the Khuda Gawah star showed off her natural beauty and makeup free, close up look. Qamar looked stellar in the snapshots where she tucked a white flower behind her ear and also showed off her Van Cleef necklace. In one of the slides, the Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hogi actress also gave a sneak peek into the bouquet she received. 

Qamar added a hashtag in the caption which read “#dayaftervalentines” and added a bunch of emojis.

Social media users complimented the actress for her acting in Pagal Khana and also gushed over her ethereal beauty. Actress Nida Yasir commented, “Beauty with brains” expressing her appreciation for Qamar.

On the acting front, Qamar was recently seen in Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Dil Diyan Gallan, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Hangor S-131, Sikka, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Pagal Khana.

Saba Qamar’s heartfelt message for mystery lover

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:51 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Saba Qamar gives sneak peek into "Day after Valentine's"

08:17 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya would "love" to work in ...

04:31 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

07:29 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem featuring Hania ...

12:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after ...

11:27 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

Iffat Omar's wedding dance video goes viral

Lifestyle

05:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat, Talha Chahour's bold shoot sparks mixed reactions

11:19 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's dreamy reception ceremony

10:59 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Sania Mirza subtly hints at embracing "Sabr" in latest Instagram ...

10:31 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Peer Haq Khatteb kisses Iqrar ul Hassan on cheek during ...

09:55 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Ameesha Patel plans to fly to Dubai to support Imran Abbas’ ...

09:35 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Pakistani Ken Doll's dance performance at Jannat Mirza's place fails ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:03 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

ECP convenes emergency meeting tonight over Rawalpindi commissioner's allegations

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 17 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: