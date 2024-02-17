Saba Qamar gives sneak peek into "Day after Valentine's"

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, have proven once again why she is one of the hottest stars in the constellation of Pakistani entertainment fraternity.

With her impeccable acting skills in a number of commercially and critically successful drama serials and films, and multiple accolades in the bank, the Hindi Medium star enjoys unprecedented stardom and grandeur but despite her life being public, the Aina star has kept her personal life away from the limelight.

Often piquing curiosity when it comes to her love life with her cryptic yet wholesome posts, the Dhoop Mein Andhera Hai actress remains in the spotlight. With Valentine's Day recently celebrated by lovers all over the world, Qamar looked like she was spoiled with flowers too.

In a recent set of scintillating pictures, the Khuda Gawah star showed off her natural beauty and makeup free, close up look. Qamar looked stellar in the snapshots where she tucked a white flower behind her ear and also showed off her Van Cleef necklace. In one of the slides, the Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hogi actress also gave a sneak peek into the bouquet she received.

Qamar added a hashtag in the caption which read “#dayaftervalentines” and added a bunch of emojis.

Social media users complimented the actress for her acting in Pagal Khana and also gushed over her ethereal beauty. Actress Nida Yasir commented, “Beauty with brains” expressing her appreciation for Qamar.

On the acting front, Qamar was recently seen in Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Dil Diyan Gallan, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Hangor S-131, Sikka, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Pagal Khana.