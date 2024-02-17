WATCH — Ali Zafar, Aima Baig set the stage ablaze at PSL opening ceremony

The highly anticipated cricket tournament of the Pakistani sports fraternity, Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ninth season has officially began.

With singers from the music industry taking center stage at the spectacular opening ceremony, the tournament is in full swing with a roaring crowd and an electric performance by the music giants.

Performing Khul Ke Khel, the official PSL anthem, at the stage among a crowd of thousands, singer-songwriter Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have stolen the spotlight currently.

After initial exclusion due to legal concerns, the Jhoom singer, bounced back in the game, and partnered with pop sensation Baig to deliver a power-packed anthem that promises to set the stage ablaze.

Zafar and Baig's charismatic on-stagr presence has increased the PSL cricket fever to a new height.

PSL 9 began on 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.