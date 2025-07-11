Pakistan beat Malaysia in thrilling contest to reach U-18 Hockey Asia Cup final

Pakistan qualified for the final of the Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup after a thrilling victory over Malaysia in the semi-final held in Dazhou, China.

Pakistan started strong, scoring two goals in the first eight minutes—Abdullah netted the first through a penalty corner, followed by a goal from Shahbaz Hasan to double the lead.

Malaysia bounced back impressively with three consecutive goals, taking a 3-2 lead. However, Shahbaz Hasan equalized with his second goal, leveling the score 3-3, which remained unchanged till the end of regulation time.

The match was then decided by a penalty shootout. Pakistan scored on their first three shots, while Malaysia missed one, giving Pakistan a 3-2 edge. Pakistan missed their fourth, bringing the score level again.

Hanzala Ali scored on the fifth shot, putting Pakistan ahead, and goalkeeper Ghulam Mustafa saved Malaysia’s final attempt—securing Pakistan’s place in the final.

Pakistan will face Japan in the final on Sunday.