Pakistan cricket team to return home as Sri Lanka tour concludes

The Pakistani Cricket Team, who just concluded their Test series in Sri Lanka, is all set to return home.

The team will reach their stations via Maldives and Dubai. Members of the squad are scheduled to reach their stations in the morning.

The cricket team is all set to play the series against the Netherlands in three one-day matches. The squad members to play against the Netherlands will be announced in the next week while the National Squad is set to depart in the second week of August.

A short camp will also be set before the squad’s departure after which matches against the opposing team of Netherlands will be played on the 16th, 18th, and 21st of August, 2022.