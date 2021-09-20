NZ Cricket chief offers compensation for financial loss of PCB, hints at resuming T20 series in future
Share
ISLAMABAD – New Zealand Cricket Chief David White hinted at resuming the T20 series in the future after Kiwis abandoned their historic Pakistan tour citing security threats.
A statement issued by White stated that New Zealand will think about playing the cancelled matches against Men in Green in the future.
The statement cited “At the moment, to speak about the New Zealand touring Pakistan again will be premature”. It also added that “whether it is Pakistan or England, where the team visits, reviewing the security arrangements is the most important step”.
He also mentioned that NZC can still enjoy cordial relations with Pakistan Cricket while admiring that Pakistan was a cricket-loving nation and he knew Pakistanis were disappointed with the series getting cancelled. “NZC can understand how hurt Pakistani fans are”, he added.
'Pakistan won’t play home series abroad'
Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan mentioned that Pakistan will not play home series abroad. Speaking with reporters, he said New Zealand abandon Pakistan’s tour on a unilateral basis while adding that the decision has damaged our cricket heavily.
“PCB has a clear vision for now that Pakistan will play home series in Pakistan only and will not play anywhere else for which we’re in talks with different boards. We’ve worked day and night to bring back international cricket in stadiums of Pakistan,” he said.
NZ Cricket chief refuses to share details of ... 02:06 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said ‘there was no way the New Zealand team could ...
Pakistan cricket worked hard to win the faith of world cricket and resume international cricket in Pakistan and Kiwis damaged our reputation and hard work. Financial damage is there but the credibility of Pakistan Cricket has been damaged heavily, he mentioned.
Meanwhile, Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja has written an official letter to New Zealand Cricket for calling out the tour at the last minute.
Pakistan will play T20 World Cup and is determined to win. We can’t wear black armbands as a protest during World Cup as this will become a political move, he said.
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja speaks on New Zealand ... 06:06 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja has a message for Pakistan fans: stand behind us. In a video ...
- LHC full bench hearing cases against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani ...02:10 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Kiwis captain terms pulling out of Pakistan ahead of historic series ...01:38 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- At least eight killed in shooting at Russian university in Perm ...12:58 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- NZ Cricket chief offers compensation for financial loss of PCB, hints ...12:40 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- FIA arrests Hyderabad man for sharing immoral videos of a girl on ...12:06 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Katrina Kaif’s new workout video goes viral04:32 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe public criticism03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s new bold look goes viral02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021