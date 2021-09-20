At least eight killed in shooting at Russian university in Perm (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
At least eight killed in shooting at Russian university in Perm (VIDEO)
Share

MOSCOW – At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a Russian university, reports quoting the state investigative committee said Monday.

Reports cited that the assailant, who was killed at Perm State University, is identified as a teenage male and a student of the university located around 1,300 kilometers east of the Russian capital. Six people were also injured during the shooting.

Earlier, reports in international media said multiple people had been wounded and that some students and teachers were locked in classrooms while the footage showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building.

The attacker, donned in dark attire, was striding up the path towards the while toting an assault rifle. Meanwhile, the motive of the killings is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

More From This Category
Arnab Goswami ridiculed for claiming Pak Army ...
11:12 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
Pakistan sends 13 truckloads of humanitarian aid ...
10:35 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
Five dead in second deadly bombing in Jalalabad ...
11:02 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
CJP Gulzar inaugurates Iqbal Room, Pakistan ...
12:36 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
NZ quit the Pakistan series over threats issued ...
11:15 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
Amir Khan removed from US flight over a row about ...
10:26 AM | 19 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi stuns fans with new swimsuit photo
05:26 PM | 19 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr