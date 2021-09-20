At least eight killed in shooting at Russian university in Perm (VIDEO)
Share
MOSCOW – At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a Russian university, reports quoting the state investigative committee said Monday.
Reports cited that the assailant, who was killed at Perm State University, is identified as a teenage male and a student of the university located around 1,300 kilometers east of the Russian capital. Six people were also injured during the shooting.
Earlier, reports in international media said multiple people had been wounded and that some students and teachers were locked in classrooms while the footage showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building.
reports of another school shooting in Russia; this time at Perm State University. Russian agencies say there are casualties. pic.twitter.com/jkeyGDLO05— Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) September 20, 2021
The attacker, donned in dark attire, was striding up the path towards the while toting an assault rifle. Meanwhile, the motive of the killings is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, more to follow…
- LHC full bench hearing cases against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani ...02:10 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Kiwis captain terms pulling out of Pakistan ahead of historic series ...01:38 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- At least eight killed in shooting at Russian university in Perm ...12:58 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- NZ Cricket chief offers compensation for financial loss of PCB, hints ...12:40 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- FIA arrests Hyderabad man for sharing immoral videos of a girl on ...12:06 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Katrina Kaif’s new workout video goes viral04:32 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe public criticism03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s new bold look goes viral02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021