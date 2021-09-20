LHC full bench hearing cases against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani dissolved

LAHORE – A Lahore High Court full bench, constituted to hear cases against former dictator Pervez Musharraf, and top PPP leaders including Asif Zardari was dissolved without proceedings.

Reports in local media cited that the LHC bench, which was hearing cases against Musharraf, former president Asif Zardari and ousted PM Yousaf Raza Gillani, was dissolved after a bench member Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad excused himself from hearing the case citing personal reasons.

The bench led by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti comprised of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad and Justice Shujaat Ali Khan which was formed to hear 10-year-old petitions against PPP top leadership and Musharraf.

Meanwhile, the petitioners of the case, Shahid Naseem Gondal, Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi, and Allah Bux Gondal advocates have also been passed away.

Earlier, Advocate Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi moved court against former president Pervez Musharraf proclamation of emergency in November 2007 and against another former head of the state Asif Ali Zardari’s holding the president’s office as well as top party office at the same time while Gondal had filed petitions seeking disqualification of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.