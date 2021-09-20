Kiwis captain terms pulling out of Pakistan ahead of historic series a ‘real shame’

WELLINGTON – New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson termed the decision to pull out of its tour as a real shame saying he hopes the move doesn't have a ‘lasting impact’ on the game in Pakistan.

Speaking with a sports magazine on the recent development, the 31-year-old said he doesn’t know the details behind calling off the tour as it was a sudden call, but obviously, a real shame adding that Cricket in Pakistan is an amazing thing and so well supported.

Williamson, who himself missed the series, said there is so much passion in Pakistan about the game and I think the guys will be gutted to not have started and played the whole series but I am not sure of the details since I am in Dubai for the Indian Premier League.

He went on to say that he was excited to see the series go back there and I know our team was looking forward to it however players’ safety is paramount and when you hear messages going through from the government, it is certainly above the players’ heads.

Meanwhile, some reports said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down the New Zealand Cricket Board’s offer to reschedule the abandoned series at a neutral venue as NZC approached Pakistan Cricket Board and offered to reschedule the series.

On Friday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called off the historic tour after it received a ‘security alert’ from its government.