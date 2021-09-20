Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam team up for ‘Ajnabi’ after a decade
Share
Pakistani rockstar Atif Aslam is gearing up for the much-awaited comeback screen with superstar Mahira Khan after a decade.
The Bol onscreen duo will be romancing each other after a whopping 10 years and needless to say, the expectations from the upcoming music-dance video have skyrocketed.
The collaboration comes as a breath of fresh air as the stunning on-screen couple prepares to unite.
Turning to his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old shared the first poster of the song also featuring the gorgeous Mahira Khan, “Coming together after 10 years.”
View this post on Instagram
The Jeene Laga Hoon singer shared the beautiful first teaser and teased his massive fan following that it will be released soon.
He said, “Here's a lil weekend surprise for all my fans. Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think abt it. & be on the lookout for this song as it'll be releasing very soon.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
Paighaam Layi Saba - Atif Aslam's Defence Day ... 05:20 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Pakistan’s bonafide pop star Atif Aslam has released a new song Pighaan Layi Saba, paying tribute to the armed ...
- Govt refuses to divulge information on gifts received by PM Imran ...03:20 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
-
- LHC full bench hearing cases against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani ...02:10 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Kiwis captain terms pulling out of Pakistan ahead of historic series ...01:38 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- At least eight killed in shooting at Russian university in Perm ...12:58 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi stuns fans with new swimsuit photo05:26 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
-
- Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe public criticism03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021