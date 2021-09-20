Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam team up for ‘Ajnabi’ after a decade
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam team up for ‘Ajnabi’ after a decade
Share

Pakistani rockstar Atif Aslam is gearing up for the much-awaited comeback screen with superstar Mahira Khan after a decade.

The Bol onscreen duo will be romancing each other after a whopping 10 years and needless to say, the expectations from the upcoming music-dance video have skyrocketed.

The collaboration comes as a breath of fresh air as the stunning on-screen couple prepares to unite.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old shared the first poster of the song also featuring the gorgeous Mahira Khan, “Coming together after 10 years.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The Jeene Laga Hoon singer shared the beautiful first teaser and teased his massive fan following that it will be released soon.

He said, “Here's a lil weekend surprise for all my fans. Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think abt it. & be on the lookout for this song as it'll be releasing very soon.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

Paighaam Layi Saba - Atif Aslam's Defence Day ... 05:20 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

Pakistan’s bonafide pop star Atif Aslam has released a new song Pighaan Layi Saba, paying tribute to the armed ...

More From This Category
Arnab Goswami ridiculed for claiming Pak Army ...
11:12 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi stuns fans with new ...
05:26 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Katrina Kaif’s new workout video goes viral
04:32 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe ...
03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s new bold look goes viral
02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
WATCH: Man escapes after exposing himself to a ...
11:53 AM | 19 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam team up for ‘Ajnabi’ after a decade
02:45 PM | 20 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr