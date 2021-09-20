Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam team up for ‘Ajnabi’ after a decade

Pakistani rockstar Atif Aslam is gearing up for the much-awaited comeback screen with superstar Mahira Khan after a decade.

The Bol onscreen duo will be romancing each other after a whopping 10 years and needless to say, the expectations from the upcoming music-dance video have skyrocketed.

The collaboration comes as a breath of fresh air as the stunning on-screen couple prepares to unite.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old shared the first poster of the song also featuring the gorgeous Mahira Khan, “Coming together after 10 years.”

The Jeene Laga Hoon singer shared the beautiful first teaser and teased his massive fan following that it will be released soon.

He said, “Here's a lil weekend surprise for all my fans. Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think abt it. & be on the lookout for this song as it'll be releasing very soon.”

On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.