Paighaam Layi Saba - Atif Aslam's Defence Day tribute wins hearts

Pakistan’s bonafide pop star Atif Aslam has released a new song Pighaan Layi Saba, paying tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan to mark the occasion of Defence Day

Needless to say, the beautiful tribute is an acknowledgement of the ultimate sacrifices made by our brave soldiers.

ISPR has released the heartwrenching patriotic song in collaboration with Atif Aslam and Ameer Gillani to laud the Pakistani martyred in the 1965 war.

Posted on the ISPR’s official YouTube page, the description of the song reads, “Paighaam Layi Saba is dedicated to the iron will and perseverance of every soldier and every martyr. It showcases the courage and valour of the daring men, who tirelessly serve their country, who selflessly sacrifice everything in order to ensure the safety of their people and land. It also projects the immense strength and fortitude of their families, who never fail to support them.”

Turning to his social media handle, Ameer Gillani, who was last seen in the popular drama serial Sabaat, also shared a glimpse of the music video.

"An absolute honour and moment of pride to represent our real heroes and essay a story of their sacrifices for all of us.". he wrote

Moreover, singer Ali Zafar also released a new track titled Mein Ura to mark the occasion. He celebrated the valour and strength of the Pakistan Air Force with a new anthem.