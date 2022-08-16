Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed take BFF quiz in latest video
Web Desk
09:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed take BFF quiz in latest video
Source: Kubra Khan / Gohar Rasheed (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed's crackling chemistry and off-screen friendship is often misunderstood as fans speculate whether the duo's romance is real or not. 

This time around, the Sang e Mah actress and the Laapata actor took the ultimate BFF quiz. Needless to say, the duo passed with flying colours and aced the quiz together.

Spreading like wildfire online, the aforementioned video shows The Legend of Maula Jatt actor and Kubra in casual dresses as the two answer a rapid fire round of 12 questions.

Earlier, the Sinf e Aahan star cleared the air about the marriage rumours when a fan raised his concern to the actress and forbade her from marrying Gohar. “Please Don’t marry Gogar Rasheed Please I request you, don’t," the comment reads.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

On the work front, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed last appeared in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.

Directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film was released on Eidul Adha and has done spectacular business at the box office.

Dananeer reveals Kubra Khan is recovering from ... 08:30 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has been on a roll with her latest drama and film ruling hearts.  Cementing her ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig stuns audience with soulful voice at ...
09:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style
04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Why Mushk Kaleem's mother did not allow her to ...
08:06 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Sania Mirza amuses fans with new video
06:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Mathira's new video goes viral
04:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Areeba Habib is all smiles in her new clicks from ...
07:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig stuns audience with soulful voice at concert
09:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr