Hania Aamir talks about life after Asim Azhar controversy

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is a vivacious and talented lady with millions of fans and numerous awards under her belt in a short span of time.

At the same time, the Visaal actress has had her fair share of controversies and heartbreaks in the industry despite the love and praise she receives every single day.

Aamir has been quite active on social media which lets her connect with her fans on a much deeper level.

For the unversed, Aamir got caught in a fiasco involving fellow artist Asim Azhar with whom she shared a special bond. The duo was reportedly dating but Hania bluntly denied reports of any romance with the singer despite numerous instances when the two were seen publicly showing affection for each other.

This controversial statement landed Aamir in hot waters and netizens severely criticised her. Ever since the incident, the Mere Humsafar actress has been quite diplomatic about the statements she gives on social media platforms.

Aamir recently addressed the abrupt change in her personality post the alleged breakup and discussed how she is much more careful now.

During an interview with Something Haute, the Sang e Mah actress talked about change of her behaviour on social media and how she closed herself off. Aamir stated that she was a person who never put herself first, and let the backlash on social media and controversies get the best of her.

The Titli actress said "when new actors enter the industry, they are not really trained for fame or how to handle it, and so people learn via trial and error."

Hania advised the viewers not to put their relationships on media because if things do not work out, it is nearly impossible to clarify about what went wrong. She said even people from the industry start weighing in on your life.

The bold and beautiful actress who, according to multiple media reports resembles Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, is currently breaking TRP records with her blockbuster drama serial Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed. Aamir enjoys the position of one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities with a whopping 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

