Maira Khan shows off killer dance moves on her birthday

06:52 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Popular actress Maira Khan is an avid social media user who shares multiple photoshoots on her social media handle. Needless to say, her admirers are quite fond of her bold and fashionable persona.

Taking to Instagram, Maira shared a slew of stunning pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations at what appears to be a restaurant. 

Dressed to the nines, Khan looks gorgeous in her white and black bold short dress and completed her look with beachy waves.

"My birthday celebration!!! Celebrate life every second as it’s thee most precious gift everrr ❤️!!! Thanks to my bro @the_fashion_minion for making it worth while… love you to bits brother…. Thanks y’all for being there in my life … ❤️…and thanks for all the love for me always ❤️", captioned the Cheekh star.

Even though Khan revamped her public image and made waves amongst the public, her fashion choices still face severe backlash. Khan is yet to comment on the criticism.

