Birthday wishes pour in for Humayun Saeed

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, who has been ruling Pakistani TV and film screens for decades, is celebrating his golden birthday year with his friends and followers.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from his fans and close-knit group of friends.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor's phenomenal and stellar performances, his charming personality, and dedication towards his profession helped him make a name for himself in the showbiz industry. Saeed ranks among prominent and leading actors in Pakistani television and cinema. Also known for his down-to-earth and jovial personality, Humayun is a favorite among many of his co-stars.

As of late, Saeed turned 51 years old. Showered with love, wishes and praises from fellow stars, friends, and family on the joyous moment,

Among the well-wishers were Ahmed Ali Butt, Aijaz Aslam, Salman Saeed, Saba Faisal, Fahad Mustafa, and Samina Humayun to congratulate the revered actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedalibutt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samina Humayun Saeed (@saminahumayunsaeed)

Not only that, but Indian actor Gippy Grewal also took to Twitter to wish Saeed on his birthday, showcasing his fan following beyond borders.

Happy Birthday @iamhumayunsaeed brother ???? — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) July 27, 2022

Saeed also took to social media to thank everyone.