Birthday wishes pour in for Humayun Saeed

Noor Fatima
07:13 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Birthday wishes pour in for Humayun Saeed
Source: Humayun Saeed (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, who has been ruling Pakistani TV and film screens for decades, is celebrating his golden birthday year with his friends and followers.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from his fans and close-knit group of friends. 

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor's phenomenal and stellar performances, his charming personality, and dedication towards his profession helped him make a name for himself in the showbiz industry. Saeed ranks among prominent and leading actors in Pakistani television and cinema. Also known for his down-to-earth and jovial personality, Humayun is a favorite among many of his co-stars.

As of late, Saeed turned 51 years old. Showered with love, wishes and praises from fellow stars, friends, and family on the joyous moment,

Among the well-wishers were Ahmed Ali Butt, Aijaz Aslam, Salman Saeed, Saba Faisal, Fahad Mustafa, and Samina Humayun to congratulate the revered actor.

Not only that, but Indian actor Gippy Grewal also took to Twitter to wish Saeed on his birthday, showcasing his fan following beyond borders. 

Saeed also took to social media to thank everyone.

Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed share real life ... 12:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Lollywood’s powerful couple Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are currently busy in promotion of ...

More From This Category
Pakistani police officer gives father the ...
07:59 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Maira Khan shows off killer dance moves on her ...
06:52 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Mathira flaunts red pout in latest sizzling clicks
06:00 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Zara Peerzada's new swimming pool photos set ...
05:10 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Dolly's new dance video in mountains ...
04:38 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Ayeza Khan’s video of surfing in US goes viral
04:11 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani police officer gives father the sweetest surprise in viral video
07:59 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr