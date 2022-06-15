Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed share real life hacks for fitness

KARACHI – Lollywood’s powerful couple Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are currently busy in promotion of their upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga that is set to be released on Eidul Azha.

The “Reel-Life” couple recently appeared Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan show where they answered various questions about their personal life. They also revealed their diet plans and fitness secrets as fans are most eager to know about it.

Humayun Saeed said he starts dieting ten days before the start his new project. Sharing his normal routine hacks, the Bin Roye star said that he eats well but sometimes stops eating suddenly. “This practice yield great results,” he said.

Mehwish Hayat revealed that she mostly rely on proteins and avoid using wheat, sugar and rice, adding that the diet plant helps her reducing weight.

Saeed added that jogging and high water consumption also beneficial for those wanted to reduce their weight.