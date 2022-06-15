Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed share real life hacks for fitness
Share
KARACHI – Lollywood’s powerful couple Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are currently busy in promotion of their upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga that is set to be released on Eidul Azha.
The “Reel-Life” couple recently appeared Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan show where they answered various questions about their personal life. They also revealed their diet plans and fitness secrets as fans are most eager to know about it.
Humayun Saeed said he starts dieting ten days before the start his new project. Sharing his normal routine hacks, the Bin Roye star said that he eats well but sometimes stops eating suddenly. “This practice yield great results,” he said.
Mehwish Hayat revealed that she mostly rely on proteins and avoid using wheat, sugar and rice, adding that the diet plant helps her reducing weight.
Saeed added that jogging and high water consumption also beneficial for those wanted to reduce their weight.
Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat turns heads at trailer ... 10:55 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has turned heads with her on-point fashion game at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Hajj 2022 – Saudi Arabia announces to strictly implement mahram law01:21 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Iranian president, vows to strengthen ...12:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
- Rupees crosses Rs206-mark against US dollar for first time in ...12:13 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Young Pakistani filmmakers win New York Film Academy scholarship11:26 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer dance moves on ...10:39 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
- Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its way to Ms Marvel ...10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022