Hajj 2022 – Saudi Arabia announces new restrictions for women pilgrims
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia declared it mandatory for women aged below 45 to travel to the kingdom for Hajj along with their male guardians.
As per latest instructions issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), women of this age group travelling to Saudi Arabia without Mahram will be deported immediately.
The aviation authority further said that airlines involved in violating the rules will be fined.
Kingdom has allowed up to one million people join the Hajj pilgrimage this year, expanding it to foreign pilgrims after two years of Covid pandemic.
Pakistan has been allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj, with 32,000 people using a government scheme and 48,000 traveling using private operators.
Saudi Arabia allows women to perform Umrah without male guardian
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced that women can now register for the Umrah pilgrimage without a male guardian ...
