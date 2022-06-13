Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat turns heads at trailer launch of 'London Nahi Jaunga'
Web Desk
08:55 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat turns heads at trailer launch of 'London Nahi Jaunga'
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has turned heads with her on-point fashion game at the trailer launch of her upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga.

The Dillagi star made a dazzling appearance at the trailer launch of her movie along with co-stars Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhry and Gohar Rasheed.

Styled to perfection, the Load Wedding star was a sight to behold in a gorgeous denim jumpsuit by “Anthropologie” as she oozed panache and grace in the timeless glam look.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan- Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

Mehwish Hayat talks about Ms Marvel at Hollywood ... 07:06 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

Pakistani celebrities like Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha and Samina graced Ms Marvel's premiere recently and needless to ...

More From This Category
Fahad Mustafa's kids recreate Quaid-e-Azam ...
06:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
'Faltu Pyar' - Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani's ...
03:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest ...
07:54 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Did Aamir Khan copy Omair Rana's style?
03:31 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Brother of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor ...
03:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar dreams of performing Hajj with her ...
07:21 PM | 13 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fahad Mustafa's kids recreate Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's trailer
06:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr