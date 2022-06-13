Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat turns heads at trailer launch of 'London Nahi Jaunga'

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has turned heads with her on-point fashion game at the trailer launch of her upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga.

The Dillagi star made a dazzling appearance at the trailer launch of her movie along with co-stars Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhry and Gohar Rasheed.

Styled to perfection, the Load Wedding star was a sight to behold in a gorgeous denim jumpsuit by “Anthropologie” as she oozed panache and grace in the timeless glam look.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan- Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.