Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat turns heads at trailer launch of 'London Nahi Jaunga'
Share
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has turned heads with her on-point fashion game at the trailer launch of her upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga.
The Dillagi star made a dazzling appearance at the trailer launch of her movie along with co-stars Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhry and Gohar Rasheed.
Styled to perfection, the Load Wedding star was a sight to behold in a gorgeous denim jumpsuit by “Anthropologie” as she oozed panache and grace in the timeless glam look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.
Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan- Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.
Mehwish Hayat talks about Ms Marvel at Hollywood ... 07:06 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Pakistani celebrities like Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha and Samina graced Ms Marvel's premiere recently and needless to ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
-
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau contracts coronavirus for the second time08:51 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Punjab's budget session starts after hours of delay over deadlock ...08:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani teacher reaches final round of Cambridge Dedicated Teacher ...08:20 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Court finds no evidence of corruption, abuse of authority against ...08:12 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- 'Faltu Pyar' - Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani's collaboration set ...03:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks07:54 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022