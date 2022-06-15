FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Iranian president, vows to strengthen bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran and reaffirmed Pakistan's keen desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran.
The youngest foreign minister of Pakistan, who reached the Iranian capital on Tuesday on two-day-long visit, said relations between the two countries are rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage.
He highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and energy cooperation, regional connectivity, operationalization of barter trade and border sustenance marketplaces, and facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen visiting Iran.
He also took up the issue of release or transfer of Pakistani prisoners detained in Iranian prisons.
Talking to the foreign minister, Ebrahim Raisi said Iran attaches great importance to its economic and trade relations with Pakistan, which have considerable potential for further growth.
