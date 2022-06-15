FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Iranian president, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

12:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Iranian president, vows to strengthen bilateral ties
Source: PPP (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran and reaffirmed Pakistan's keen desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran.

The youngest foreign minister of Pakistan, who reached the Iranian capital on Tuesday on two-day-long visit, said relations between the two countries are rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage.

He highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and energy cooperation, regional connectivity, operationalization of barter trade and border sustenance marketplaces, and facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen visiting Iran.

He also took up the issue of release or transfer of Pakistani prisoners detained in Iranian prisons.

Talking to the foreign minister, Ebrahim Raisi said Iran attaches great importance to its economic and trade relations with Pakistan, which have considerable potential for further growth.

Pakistan, Iran vow not to allow terrorists to use ... 09:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran agreed on Monday that the territory of both neighbouring countries should not be ...

More From This Category
Rupees crosses Rs206-mark against US dollar for ...
12:13 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Young Pakistani filmmakers win New York Film ...
11:26 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Nawaz Sharif urges government to facilitate ...
11:06 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Ambassador Sardar Masood, President Biden discuss ...
09:37 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Saudi Arabia announces fully-funded scholarships ...
09:20 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Power crisis in Pakistan result of European plan ...
12:16 AM | 15 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed share real life hacks for fitness
12:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr