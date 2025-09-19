Pakistani Startups get ‘Green Boost’ with Low-Cost Solar Loans

ISLAMABAD – Another exciting development for Pakistan’s young entrepreneurs, as a commercial bank joined hands with Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Financing Scheme to offer businesses an incredible opportunity to switch to solar energy at rates starting as low as 5%.

This initiative aims not only to boost green energy in Pakistan but also to help businesses significantly cut down on electricity costs.

The initiative is open to all Pakistanis with a valid CNIC. Entrepreneurs aged 21 to 45 can apply, while IT and e-commerce business owners only need to be 18 or older.

Under this scheme, businesses can access loans ranging from Rs500,000 up to Rs75 Lac. The repayment plan is flexible, offering up to eight years to repay, along with a one-year grace period to ease financial pressure. Profit rates are attractively fixed between 5% and 7% per year, depending on the financing tier chosen.

Applications are simple and convenient, available online through the Prime Minister’s Youth Program portal, making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs across the country to invest in renewable energy.

This initiative is expected to spark a wave of solar adoption in Pakistan, helping businesses save on energy costs while contributing to a greener, cleaner future for the nation.