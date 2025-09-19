National Savings Schemes Get New Profit Rates for September 2025

ISLAMABAD – The government announced changes to profit rates on several National Savings Schemes, with profit on short-term savings has been adjusted from 10.6% to 10.42%.

Central Directorate of National Savings issued new notification to implement the revisions. Under the updated rates, Sarwa Islamic Savings Account and Sarwa Islamic Term Account now offer an annual profit of 9.92%, up from 9.50%.

National Savings Scheme Rates

Savings Scheme Old Profit Rate New Profit Rate Change Short-Term Savings 10.6% 10.42% –0.18% Sarwa Islamic Savings Account 9.50% 9.92% +0.42% Sarwa Islamic Term Account 9.50% 9.92% +0.42% Defence Savings Certificates 11.54% 11.42% –0.12%

Conversely, the Defence Savings Certificates have seen a slight reduction in profit, with the rate decreasing by 12 basis points from 11.54% to 11.42%.

The new rates are effective immediately, providing investors with updated returns across short-term and Islamic savings instruments while slightly adjusting returns on defence-oriented savings certificates.