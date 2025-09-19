Lahore residents consume nearly double soft drinks compared to Karachiites, data shows

LAHORE – Data shows that residents of Lahore consume almost twice the volume of carbonated drinks compared to their counterparts in Karachi.

The insight comes from “aiSight.ai”, a platform that tracks monthly purchases and consumption trends across households in Pakistan.

The data, particularly relevant for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, is used to assess market performance, spot growth opportunities, and forecast demand shifts.

In a recent post shared by Umar Saif, an amusing but telling data point emerged: “Lahoris have a significantly higher thirst for fizzy drinks than people in the country’s largest city”.



The trend isn’t limited to Lahore. The city of Faisalabad also features prominently, with households reportedly consuming around 16 liters of carbonated beverages per month on average.

These regional contrasts in beverage consumption are crucial for marketers, brands, and supply chain planners in the FMCG space, offering both behavioral insight and opportunities for targeted campaigns.