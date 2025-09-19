DG ISPR says Afghan refugees, Indian officers involved in terror in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that Pakistan possessed concrete evidence proving the involvement of undocumented Afghan nationals and Indian military officers in terrorist activities inside the country.

In an interview with a German magazine, the DG ISPR explained that the main reasons Afghan refugees initially sought asylum—foreign interference and civil war—no longer exist. He noted that Pakistan hosted millions of Afghan refugees for four decades and has taken systematic steps for their dignified return, repeatedly extending deadlines for their repatriation on humanitarian grounds.

He stated that credible evidence linked illegal Afghan nationals to terrorism and major crimes. Commenting on India, he said the rise of violent incidents there is a direct result of the government’s extremist policies, accusing New Delhi of framing its internal problems as external and vice versa.

He added that India, with state backing, has been involved in subversive activities inside Pakistan and that Pakistan has already presented proof of serving Indian military officers’ role in terrorism to the international community.

He further stressed that Indian state institutions, including the army, are influenced by extremist political ideologies. In contrast, Pakistan rejects all non-state actors without exception, clarifying that no group or individual has the authority to declare jihad, which is solely the state’s prerogative.

The military spokesperson highlighted that Pakistan has been on the frontline in the fight against terrorism, paying a heavy price in sacrifices. He pointed out that weapons abandoned in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal are now being used by militant groups, a matter even Washington has raised concern about.

He also recalled the leadership role of US President Donald Trump during heightened Indo-Pak tensions and mentioned that the US has declared the banned Majid Brigade a global terrorist outfit. Several militants linked with “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” killed in Balochistan, were also falsely included in lists of so-called missing persons.

Regarding regional ties, the DG ISPR underlined Pakistan’s constructive and strategic partnership with China, describing it as a brotherly nation.