UK’s MI6 launches dark web portal to recruit agents from across world including Russia

The United Kingdom announced that its foreign intelligence service, MI6, will now use the dark web to connect with potential informants and gather confidential information from across the world, including Russia.

Through a newly developed platform named Silent Courier, individuals will be able to anonymously share details about illegal activities or offer their services to the British spy agency. The initiative is designed to provide secure channels for those with insights into global instability, terrorism, or hostile state intelligence operations.

In a speech scheduled for Friday in Istanbul, MI6 chief Richard Moore will officially introduce the project, inviting people to use the online system. “Our virtual door is open to you,” Moore will say, reiterating his earlier appeal for Russians to provide intelligence to the UK.

While MI6, founded in 1909, has traditionally relied on direct personal meetings with agents, the agency said it is now embracing the anonymity of the dark web to adapt to modern challenges. A promotional video released alongside the announcement emphasizes the shift in approach, and instructional content on how to use the system will be shared via MI6’s YouTube channel.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted that adopting advanced technology is essential to counter evolving threats. “With Silent Courier, MI6 will be better equipped to recruit informants and collect vital intelligence globally,” she said.

The announcement comes as Richard Moore prepares to leave his position after five years, with Blaise Metreweli set to become the first woman to lead MI6