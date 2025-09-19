DG ISPR credits US President with leadership role during Pak-India clashes

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry commended leadership role of US President Donald Trumo during Pakistan vs India clashes, calling it demonstration of strategic leadership.

He emphasised that Pakistan maintains strong, constructive, and strategic relations with its brotherly ally, China, underscoring Islamabad’s focus on fostering stable and mutually beneficial international partnerships.

DG ISPR also “Credible evidence shows that illegal Afghan residents are involved in terrorism and serious crimes” . Pak Army spokesperson said the country hosted millions of Afghan refugees for 40 years with full humanitarian support, but the factors that drove them to seek asylum no longer exist.

Pakistan has repeatedly extended deadlines for their voluntary repatriation. Turning attention to the region, the DG ISPR directly accused India of fostering terrorism inside Pakistan.

“Serving Indian army officers are involved in terrorist activities on our soil,” he said, adding that Indian state institutions are increasingly influenced by extremist ideologies. He urged the international community to play an active role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He highlighted that weapons left in Afghanistan after US withdrawal are being used in terror attacks, a concern already voiced by Washington. He stressed Pakistan’s commitment to counter-terrorism, noting its role as a frontline state and its significant sacrifices in the fight against extremism.

DG ISPR underscored Pakistan’s strong ties with China and praised the leadership role of former US President Trump during past Pakistan-India tensions. He further revealed that the US has officially labeled the banned Majid Brigade as a global terrorist organization, while several terrorists in Balochistan linked to Fatah al-Hind remain on “missing persons” lists.

The revelations of Pak Army spox shows rising regional tensions, ongoing threats from terrorism, and Pakistan’s unwavering stance on national security and law enforcement.