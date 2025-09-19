Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan as ‘One of Worst Mayors in World’ – but why?

LONDON – US President Donald Trump made global headlines during his visit to UK, and its not just on diplomacy, but on his scathing remarks about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Speaking to media aboard his special aircraft, Trump said he asked British officials not to invite Khan to a royal banquet at Windsor Castle. He explained that he long disagreed with Sadiq Khan and did not want him attending the exclusive event.

According to Trump, Khan had hoped to be there, but his request was denied after president’s intervention.

Why did Trump block Sadiq Khan from Royal Banquet?

Trump called out Khan’s handling of crime and immigration in London, calling the city’s crime situation as “dangerous” and labeling Khan’s policies as a major problem.

“This man is one of the worst mayors in the world,” POTUS said, putting the responsibility for London’s challenges squarely on the mayor.

The banquet in Trump’s honor was attended by members of the British royal family, senior politicians, and leaders of major American technology companies. The visit also saw the signing of a significant technology partnership agreement between the US and the UK.