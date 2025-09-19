Lahore braces for more rain as the 11th monsoon spell enters Pakistan

LAHORE – The eleventh spell of monsoon is set to bring more rain in Lahore, according to the Meteorological Department. Despite yesterday’s showers, the city continues to experience humidity and heat, with the current temperature recorded at 29°C and the maximum expected to reach 33°C.

As of Friday morning, Humidity levels are at 77%, and winds are blowing at 5 km/h.

Across the country, hot and dry weather prevails in most regions. However, isolated rain-wind storms and thunderstorms occurred in parts of Punjab, Upper KP, and Kashmir.

Rainfall (in mm) in last 24 hours

Punjab: Lahore (Upper Mall 30, Jail Road 11, Head Office WASA, Tajpura 10, Mughalpura 6, Samanabad 5, Lakshmi Chowk 2, Shadpura 1), Gujranwala 5, Chakwal 1

Islamabad: Saidpur 28, Murree 9

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 5, Balakot 4, Lower Dir 3, Drosh 2, Pattan 1

Azad Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City 5, Muzaffarabad Airport 4, Rawalakot 3

Met office said weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the northern parts of the country, while westerly wave is present over upper regions and is expected to persist for the next 24 hours.