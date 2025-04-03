Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CM Maryam approves first-ever “Sahulat On-the-Go” markets in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given approval for the province’s first-of-its-kind “Sahulat On-the-Go” market project.

The initiative aims to provide essential goods in a convenient and accessible manner.

A pilot project has been planned for 14 locations in Lahore, including Multan Road, Hanjarwal, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G-1 Market, Faisal Town, Moon Market, and Bedian Road.

Additional markets will be established in E-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman, and Singhpura.

These roadside markets will feature uniformly designed cottage-style shops, offering essential food and grocery items at affordable prices.

Authorities have assured that a clean environment and strict security measures will be maintained at all locations to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience.

