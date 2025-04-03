Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

TikToker Minahil Malik reacts to leaked explicit video

Tiktoker Minahil Malik Reacts To Leaked Explicit Video

Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik is once again embroiled in a storm of controversy after an alleged explicit video surfaced online. This comes just after her return from performing Umrah.

Following the circulation of alleged private videos on social media, Minahil defended herself by claiming that the videos were fake content created using AI technology. She stated, “I have filed a complaint with the FIA and I hope the criminals will soon be behind bars.”

In an emotional message, she expressed, “Those who are speaking ill of me can continue, but now, the Minahil I have become is unaffected by anyone’s words or hatred.” She further added that after returning from Umrah, she feels at peace and has forgiven everyone.

In a sarcastic tone, Minahil remarked, “If I were immoral, why would Allah invite me to His house? My matter is now with Allah, so please don’t try to act like my father.” She also clarified that only her family has stood by her during these tough times.

This is not the first time Minahil Malik has faced such a scandal. Last year, alleged private videos of hers also caused a stir on social media. However, this time, her attitude appeared much more carefree and self-assured.

The incident has once again sparked discussions on privacy protection and online harassment. Experts believe such issues are a matter of concern for the younger generation.

Minahil’s supporters and critics have shown strong reactions to this issue. While some are backing her stance, others are accusing her of trying to gain fame from the controversy.

Who leaked TikTok star Minahil Malik’s private videos online?

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 3 April 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.3 282
EUR Euro 301.5 304.25
GBP UK Pound Sterling 361.5 365
AED UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.35 74.9
AUD Australian Dollar 176.5 178.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.7 745.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.85 198.25
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 40.16 40.56
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.66 36.01
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.9 906.4
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.57 63.17
NZD New Zealand Dollar 158.73 160.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 26.4 26.7
OMR Omani Riyal 722 730.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.28 76.98
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.5 211.5
SEK Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
CHF Swiss Franc 313.94 316.69
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search