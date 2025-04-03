Tiktoker Minahil Malik Reacts To Leaked Explicit Video

Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik is once again embroiled in a storm of controversy after an alleged explicit video surfaced online. This comes just after her return from performing Umrah.

Following the circulation of alleged private videos on social media, Minahil defended herself by claiming that the videos were fake content created using AI technology. She stated, “I have filed a complaint with the FIA and I hope the criminals will soon be behind bars.”

In an emotional message, she expressed, “Those who are speaking ill of me can continue, but now, the Minahil I have become is unaffected by anyone’s words or hatred.” She further added that after returning from Umrah, she feels at peace and has forgiven everyone.

In a sarcastic tone, Minahil remarked, “If I were immoral, why would Allah invite me to His house? My matter is now with Allah, so please don’t try to act like my father.” She also clarified that only her family has stood by her during these tough times.

This is not the first time Minahil Malik has faced such a scandal. Last year, alleged private videos of hers also caused a stir on social media. However, this time, her attitude appeared much more carefree and self-assured.

The incident has once again sparked discussions on privacy protection and online harassment. Experts believe such issues are a matter of concern for the younger generation.

Minahil’s supporters and critics have shown strong reactions to this issue. While some are backing her stance, others are accusing her of trying to gain fame from the controversy.