WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest audience base in the history of HBL PSL in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – In a move that significantly expands digital access to sports viewership, WALEE, the official digital rights holder for HBL Pakistan Super League X (PSL 10), has unveiled a powerful streaming lineup featuring Tamasha, Begin, Myco, and Daraz — a coalition that collectively reaches over 75 million users across Pakistan.

The 10th edition of PSL kicks off on 11 April 2025, and if last season is any indication, the digital stream is not merely an alternative to traditional media—it is the new default. Last year, Walee’s livestream had 42 million viewers and delivered 455 million views across the tournament.

Digital Dominance by the Numbers

Pakistan’s media ecosystem has undergone a structural shift:

  • 142 million mobile internet users making smartphones Pakistan’s first screen
  • 90% of HBL PSL’s digital viewers under the age of 36
  • Livestream ads are more efficient than traditional TV advertising
  • 40% YoY growth in digital PSL audiences while TV growth limited to under 3%

These are not marginal gains. This is a seismic reallocation of consumer attention— and most likely, ad budgets. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are no longer watching from the couch. They are streaming, engaging and shopping in real-time across devices.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” said Ahsan Tahir, CEO of Walee.

“As digital becomes the primary destination for audiences, our focus is clear: to grow the Pakistan Super League and elevate Pakistan’s presence on the global stage. This isn’t just streaming — it’s a strategic realignment of how fans engage with the game, commerce, and culture.”

In anticipation of this shift, Pakistan’s leading OTT platforms and e-commerce players have cemented their positions in PSL 10’s digital coverage. Tamasha, Myco, BEGIN, and Daraz have each secured rights to stream the tournament via their platforms in collaboration with Walee.

“We are pleased to welcome Daraz to our streaming roster this season, bringing with it a massive and highly engaged audience,” said Ali Imran Memon, SVP Creator Media at Walee.

“Last year, we laid a strong foundation with BEGIN—Walee’s own platform—alongside strategic partners Tamasha and Myco. This roster reflects our vision of building a unified sports streaming ecosystem—one that delivers enhanced value for both audiences and brands, while powering the digital future of sports in Pakistan.”

Streaming is not the future, its the present

The shift from television to digital is not solely about reach—it is about efficiency, measurability, and shoppability. Livestreaming unlocks new forms of engagement and offers advertisers tools and reporting that legacy broadcast cannot replicate.

“PSL 10 marks an inflection point for how media value is measured,” said Zohaib Hisam, Chief Commercial Officer for PSL24/25 at Walee. “We’re delivering a smarter media buy where advertisers get reach and relevance, at scale for a fraction of the cost of traditional channels”

As PSL 10 approaches, Walee reports a marked uptick in advertiser demand, with a significant portion of inventory already secured ahead of kickoff. With the digital ecosystem positioned to leapfrog- redefining the commercial future of live sports.

Book a meeting link:

https://meetings.hubspot.com/amemon

