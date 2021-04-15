Hania Aamir sends kisses on Instagram as she hits 4 million followers

Hania Aamir is the latest celebrity to join the 4 million followers club on Instagram. An avid social media user, the 24-year-old is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with her impressive avatars.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan. With her impeccable acting skills, Hania always stands out with her pranks and bubbly persona.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishqiya star thanked her fans and haters for being the best and showering her with love.

"ITS 4 MILLION OF YOU! I love each and every single one of you! Even the trolls! Kisses and love! Thank you for being the coolest followers ever"

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media, as they flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

Earlier, Hania made news for hanging out with the Wajahat clan and the 'pawri' girl Dananeeer Mobeen.