‘One-stop solution’ – PM Imran launches Pakistan Medical Commission Online service

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Pakistan Medical Commission Online Service to facilitate medical students, doctors and dentists.

PMC Online is a one-stop solution for doctors, dentists, students and advisors. It not only helps in getting Online certificates, degrees and request for ID but also offers online complaint facility, said PM Office in a statement.

The service will also keep the physicians update about the latest developments taking place in medical education and treatment.

The online system will reflects digitalisation of the regulatory body harmonized with the contemporary trends of the modern age.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the premier said the service will help evaluate performance of the country’s medical colleges in a transparent manner.

He also congratulated the PMC team for introducing the online system of verification and said that the such measures will raise the standard of medical education and performance in Pakistan.

It is for the first time, the government is making efforts to ensure provision of health facilities to public, the premier said, adding that health cards are linked to this effort.

He said that health card is a protection provided to the people of less privileged segments of society.

Imran Khan said universal health coverage will bring about a revolution to the health sector, motivating the private sector to set up hospitals in far-flung areas.