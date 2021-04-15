‘One-stop solution’ – PM Imran launches Pakistan Medical Commission Online service

05:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
‘One-stop solution’ – PM Imran launches Pakistan Medical Commission Online service
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Pakistan Medical Commission Online Service to facilitate medical students, doctors and dentists.

PMC Online is a one-stop solution for doctors, dentists, students and advisors. It not only helps in getting Online certificates, degrees and request for ID but also offers online complaint facility, said PM Office in a statement.

The service will also keep the physicians update about the latest developments taking place in medical education and treatment.

The online system will reflects digitalisation of the regulatory body harmonized with the contemporary trends of the modern age.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the premier said the service will help evaluate performance of the country’s medical colleges in a transparent manner.

He also congratulated the PMC team for introducing the online system of verification and said that the such measures will raise the standard of medical education and performance in Pakistan.

It is for the first time, the government is making efforts to ensure provision of health facilities to public, the premier said, adding that health cards are linked to this effort.

He said that health card is a protection provided to the people of less privileged segments of society.

Imran Khan said universal health coverage will bring about a revolution to the health sector, motivating the private sector to set up hospitals in far-flung areas.

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen ... 11:47 AM | 15 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program in the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan responds to Biden’s plan for US ...
05:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Biden warns Taliban, sees a significant role for ...
06:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
UAE mediating between India and Pakistan, ...
04:01 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Lahore court stays transfer of Sharif family’s ...
04:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
French embassy asks citizens to leave Pakistan ...
02:37 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
PM Imran, federal cabinet approve summary to ban ...
01:36 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Salt Bae’ sued for $5 million for misusing artwork of himself
06:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr