Gold prices in Pakistan reach record highs

The price of gold in Pakistan has surged to a new all-time high, making headlines across the nation. According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold has increased by 500 rupees, reaching a new record of 325,500 rupees.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has risen by 428 rupees, bringing the total to 279,063 rupees.

The international gold market has also experienced an uptick, with the price of gold per ounce increasing by 5 dollars, reaching 3,089 dollars.

This significant rise in gold prices has sparked concerns among investors and consumers, who have been keeping a close watch on the precious metal’s value in light of ongoing economic challenges. The increase is attributed to global market trends as well as domestic factors.

In related news, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw its 100 Index close at a record high, following the government’s recent announcement of a reduction in electricity prices.