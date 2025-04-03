Pakistan’s exports see 5.10% increase in March 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s exports saw a 5.10% increase in March 2025, surpassing $2.61 billion.

According to statistics released by the Bureau of Statistics, exports in February stood at $2.49 billion, while exports also grew by 2% compared to March 2024.

Imports last month totaled $4.97 billion, resulting in a 7.83% decrease in the monthly trade deficit, which stood at $2.11 billion.

The report indicates that during the first nine months of the fiscal year (July to March), exports increased by 7.69%, reaching $24.69 billion. During the same period, imports grew by 6.33%, totaling $42.58 billion.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the trade deficit for the July-March period rose by 4.50%, reaching $17.90 billion.