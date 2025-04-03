Electricity prices slashed by Rs1.90 per unit under quarterly adjustment

ISLAMABAD – Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement, the reduction in electricity prices has begun, with electricity becoming Rs1.90 per unit cheaper for consumers across the country, including Karachi, under the quarterly adjustment.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification confirming the price reduction under the quarterly adjustment for the October to December 2024 period.

According to the notification, the price reduction will apply to all DISCO consumers, including K-Electric, and will be in effect for three months, from April to June 2025. This adjustment will provide relief of Rs. 56.38 billion to electricity consumers.

However, the price reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers. Distribution companies had requested NEPRA for a reduction in electricity prices under the quarterly adjustment, and NEPRA held a hearing on the request in February.

Additionally, the notification from NEPRA indicates a reduction in monthly fuel charges adjustment for DISCO consumers. Fuel charges for February were reduced by Rs. 0.46 per unit, while for Karachi consumers, the January fuel cost adjustment saw a reduction of Rs. 3.02 per unit.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had previously made a major announcement regarding the reduction in electricity prices.