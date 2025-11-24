American EXIM Bank to invest $100 Billion, backing Pakistan’s Reko Diq Mine, Minerals

WASHINGTON – US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) is set to invest $100 billion to secure supply chains for critical minerals, nuclear energy, and liquefied natural gas.

A report shared by British media quoted bank’s chair John Jovanovic said Us will secure strategic resources as EXIM is set to deploy staggering $100 billion to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals, nuclear energy, and liquefied natural gas. John Jovanovic, revealed the plans, calling out the West’s over-reliance on certain raw materials as “no longer fair.”

The first wave of investments will target key projects in Pakistan, Egypt, and Europe, in what is said to be major shift in global resource strategy. Among early deals are $4 billion credit insurance guarantee for natural gas shipments to Egypt by New York-based commodities firm Hartree Partners and a $1.25 billion loan to develop the Reko Diq mine in Pakistan, operated by Barrick Mining.

EXIM has $100 billion left to deploy from the $135 billion authorized by Congress, a massive pool aimed at securing materials vital to both U.S. and allied energy and defense infrastructure. Jovanovic emphasized that these supply chains are essential, stating,

The move dovetails with former President Donald Trump’s energy-dominance agenda, which focused on boosting U.S. energy production and rolling back regulatory constraints, underlining Washington’s determination to dominate critical global resources.