Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Petrol, Diesel Rates expected to jump in Pakistan from Dec 1 amid IMF’s new tax demands

LAHORE – New tax changes are likely to push Petrol, and Diesel Prices higher in Pakistan from December 1 as government mulled implementing sales tax on petroleum products.

Reports in local media said petrol price in Pakistan is expected to increase with implementation of new taxes. Petroleum products could see increase after 18 percent sales tax imposition in light of directives of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF turned down Islamabad’s proposal for 1-2pc sales tax, pushing government to comply with 18% rate. However, the failure to implement IMF’s demand may jeopardize vital refinery upgrade projects worth $5-6 billion.

Currently, the price of petrol stands at Rs248.38 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs255.14. The upcoming tax shift will see a reduction in the petroleum levy by Rs15 per liter, with the 18% sales tax replacing it as the new revenue-raising measure. This change aims to meet fiscal targets but could also marginally increase cost.

As Pakistan grapples with rising fuel prices and economic challenges, these developments are likely to have wide-reaching implications on the country’s energy sector and broader economy.

Earlier this month, the government decided to keep petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) prices unchanged till Dec 1, with petrol remaining at Rs248.38 per litre and HSD at Rs255.14 per litre.

Pakistan keeps petrol prices unchanged for next fortnight

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 23 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.6 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search