Lahore entry and exit points sealed ahead of PTI Nov 24 protest

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab capital Lahore shut down all major entry and exit points, including key motorway sections to stop the movement of PTI workers.

Dozens of containers have been placed at Babu Sabu Interchange, blocking access to the motorway, and traffic is being diverted from Babu Sabu Chowk to Thokar Niaz Baig. The motorway between Niazi Adda and Babu Sabu Interchange is experiencing significant disruptions due to the containers on Saturday.

Several roads at Saggian, Al-Saeed Chowk, and Sheikhupura have been closed, with traffic from Shahdara, including routes from Imamia Colony and Barkat Colony, also blocked. Begum Kot Chowk and the Eastern Bypass are fully closed, and the Lahore Ring Road is inaccessible to regular traffic.

As part of the security measures, extra personnel have been stationed at checkpoints across the city. However, the City Traffic Officer (CTO) reported that traffic within Lahore city remains unaffected.

In another development, six sections of motorway were closed for maintenance on November 22. The affected motorways include M-1 (Islamabad to Peshawar), M-2 (Islamabad to Lahore), M-3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem), M-4 (Pindi Bhattian to Multan), M-14 (Hakla to Yarik), and M-11 (Lahore to Sialkot).

The stern measures are being taken as former Prime Minister Imran Khan urged his supporters to march towards Islamabad on November 24.