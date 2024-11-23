 Haier’s Official E-commerce Store: Mall for All Your Needs

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Haier is excited to announce the launch of its official online store in Pakistan, a platform where quality meets convenience, delivering the best in home appliances directly to your doorstep. With this new e-commerce site, Pakistani customers now have direct access to Haier’s full range of products, from air conditioners and washing machines to refrigerators and LED TVs, all backed by official warranties and guaranteed authenticity.

Direct Access to Haier Products, Quality, and Variety:

Our vision is simple; to bring Haier’s high-quality home appliances straight to you, without intermediaries. The Haier Pakistan online store offers a wide variety of products for every home need. Each item comes directly from Haier, ensuring quality assurance, official warranties, and the peace of mind that you’re getting genuine Haier products.

User-Friendly Interface and Secure Shopping:

Our new platform was built with user experience in mind. With easy navigation and a user-friendly interface, browsing Haier’s extensive product catalog is simple and enjoyable. We’ve also integrated secure online payment options and multiple payment methods for flexibility. For added convenience, Haier offers free delivery on every order, helping you save on shipping costs.

Beyond purchase, our dedicated customer service team is available to assist with post-sales inquiries, warranty questions, and more. Haier is committed to ensuring customer satisfaction at every step, whether it’s product support or seamless assistance.

Launch Offers You Can’t Miss:

To celebrate the launch, we’re offering exclusive deals and promotions from November 8th to November 21st! Enjoy these special offers:

  • Add products to your cart for a chance to win exclusive gifts.
  • Purchase from Haier for cashbacks, gifts, and a chance to win a free Candy AC.
  • Take advantage of free delivery on all items.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction:

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Haier’s e-commerce site reaffirms our dedication to quality and satisfaction, offering the best in appliances with the convenience of online shopping.

Don’t miss out, visit Haier’s official online mall and explore our products, or sign up to stay updated. Haier is thrilled to bring a new era of home appliance shopping to Pakistan!

Stay connected with us on our social media pages for the latest updates

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568091028000

https://www.instagram.com/haiermallpk/

https://x.com/Haier_Mall

https://www.youtube.com/@Haier_Mall

https://www.tiktok.com/@haiermall_pk

https://www.linkedin.com/company/haiermall/

 

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

