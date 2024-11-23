Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dur-e-Fishan leaves fans in awe with new heart-warming pictures

Lollywood talented and gorgeous star Durefishan looks absolutely gorgeous in new Pictures as she set social media ablaze with her latest look.

The Ishq Murshid star stunned followers donning a stunning oyster-colored traditional outfit that perfectly showcased her timeless beauty. Her new snaps show her wearing a delicately embroidered ensemble, the soft oyster hue adding a sophisticated touch to her graceful persona.

The traditional attire, featuring intricate designs and fine craftsmanship, reflects her impeccable sense of style, blending modern trends with classic elegance.

To complete her breathtaking look, the 28-year-old accessorized with exquisite jewelry that added a layer of glamour. Her statement earrings and delicate necklace enhanced the outfit, making it a perfect choice for festive or formal occasions.

 

Meanwhile, fans were quick to shower her with love and admiration in the comments, with many praising her elegance and grace.

Durefishan made her debut with Dil Ruba and later stunned everyone in Khaei, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Ishq Murshid.

